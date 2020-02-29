7 Recipes to Make with Harissa
Harissa is having a moment, and is definitely worth a spot in your kitchen. This spice paste is typically associated with North African cuisine. Its combination of chili peppers, garlic and spices like cumin and coriander create a fiery blend. Recipes like Okra & Chickpea Tagine and Moroccan Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup use the spice to pack a spicy, bold punch.
Salmon & Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls
Harissa adds Moroccan flavor to this healthy grain bowl recipe without needing a long list of ingredients. Just 5 ingredients is all you need to get dinner (or a packable lunch) on the table in under an hour! Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018
Moroccan Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup
This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Okra & Chickpea Tagine
This quick and easy okra and chickpea stew is full of Moroccan flavors. The name "tagine" refers to the two-part, cone-shaped casserole dish in which countless slow-cooked Moroccan dishes are prepared. You don't need to prepare this in a tagine dish--it works well in a large saucepan--but if you have one, here's a chance to use it. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008
Green Shakshuka
Shakshuka, or eggs poached in an aromatic tomato sauce, is a fast, one-pan breakfast staple in Northern Africa and Israel. This healthy recipe features spinach, herbs and tomatillos. Garnish with a touch of harissa--a fiery chile paste--and dip some toasted whole-grain country bread into the jammy yolks. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018
Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet
Chock-full of nutrients, snow peas shine in this 20-minute, harissa-sauced, one-pot meal that feeds the whole family. Harissa is a North African hot chile paste--use just a teaspoon if you prefer a mild flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pressure-Cooker Buddha Bowl
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Kefta
Kefta, seasoned ground meat, is one of Morocco's most popular street foods. Traditionally, kefta is washed down with a glass of sweet mint tea. It's delicious served with ratatouille. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008