12 Low-Carb Breakfasts Without Eggs

If you are following a low-carb diet, breakfast can start to feel like egg overload. We have pulled together breakfast recipes with no eggs and 15 grams of carbs or less per serving to get your out of a morning slump. You may want to pair some of these with plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or nuts to help round out your morning meal and give it some extra staying power. Fuel your morning and meet your nutritional goals with these egg-free breakfasts.