12 Low-Carb Breakfasts Without Eggs
If you are following a low-carb diet, breakfast can start to feel like egg overload. We have pulled together breakfast recipes with no eggs and 15 grams of carbs or less per serving to get your out of a morning slump. You may want to pair some of these with plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or nuts to help round out your morning meal and give it some extra staying power. Fuel your morning and meet your nutritional goals with these egg-free breakfasts.
Lime Ambrosia Fruit Cup
Known in Greek mythology as "the food of the Gods," this ambrosia salad reflects a global menu when exotic fruits are added. This simple fruit cup is perfect for breakfast alongside Greek yogurt or eggs but would also be nice as a light dessert after a filling dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast
Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Coconut-Topped Bananas
A creamy peanut butter-and-yogurt layer and crunchy cornflakes in this recipe turn plain bananas into an extraordinary treat.
Apricot-Hazelnut Labneh
Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Here, we make it a touch sweet with honey, apricots and pomegranate seeds for a delicious dip. Serve with graham crackers, cinnamon-sugar pita chips or on toast.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps
This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Bacon and Salsa Hot Cereal
Tomato, cheddar cheese and turkey bacon are a unique topping for hot cooked cereal--this tasty, balanced breakfast-for-one is ready in just 20 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2018
Blueberry Muffin Bars
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016