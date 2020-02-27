Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
Starting your day with a healthy breakfast may help you stay in shape, but if you suffer from chronic inflammation you may way to take your breakfast a step further. Try these 25 anti-inflammatory breakfasts to help ease the symptoms and keep you feeling healthy.
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries
Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Lemony Labneh with Pistachios
Lemon olive oil and lemon zest give this labneh dip a fresh, bright flavor. Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Serve with cucumber slices or pita chips as a dip or use it as a sauce to top roasted vegetables or chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Almond Joy Granola Bars
These easy homemade granola bars are packed with the chocolaty-coconut flavor of the candy bar classic. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
Banana, Raisin & Walnut Baked Oatmeal
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a no-fuss breakfast the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Avocado Pancakes
These tasty and attractive avocado pancakes are both vegan and gluten-free. The optional spirulina powder--made from algae--enhances the green color and can be found at natural-foods stores, some grocery stores and online. But feel free to omit it; the pancakes taste just as good without it. Top stacks with your favorite berries for a healthy breakfast that'll brighten your day. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal
Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Boost your breakfast with vitamin C and potassium by topping your whole-grain pancake stack with segmented oranges, which are an excellent source of both. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs
Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Greek Yogurt Breakfast
Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cinnamon Oranges
This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007
Brûléed Blood Oranges with Yogurt & Cardamom
Fresh blood oranges are so sweet they almost create their own caramel under the broiler–a little brown sugar on top seals the deal. A hint of cardamom enhances their aroma. Once you scoop out and eat the caramelized sections, squeeze the remaining blood orange juice over the yogurt. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Slow-Cooker Chai Apple Butter
Seasoned with spices inspired by chai tea, this slow-cooker apple butter can be slathered on your favorite toast, served with a fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Waffle with Spinach, Tomato & Feta
Greek omelet meets waffles in this quick and healthy breakfast recipe. Frozen whole-grain waffles make a great breakfast in a pinch. Adding fiber-rich vegetables and satisfying cheese will keep hunger away all morning. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats
Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Berry-Kefir Smoothie
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017
Southwest Quinoa Cakes
This healthy quinoa cake recipe is packed with protein from the black beans, eggs, cottage cheese and quinoa. We like to serve the quinoa cakes with a mouthwatering and incredibly easy blender salsa; if you don't like the heat, leave out the chipotle pepper. We like the look of red quinoa, but any color quinoa will work just as well. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014
Egg & Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008