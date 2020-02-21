7 Mediterranean Dips You'll Want To Dive Into Again and Again
These delicious Mediterranean dips will have you wanting to commit the ultimate party foul: the double dip. Recipes like Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill and Avocado Hummus are well worth the social faux pas. Rich, creamy, and herby, these dips are a hit at any gathering and will have your guests asking for more, including the recipe!
Classic Hummus
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill
Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Tahini-Yogurt Dip
Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Double-Tahini Hummus
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015