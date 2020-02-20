11 Baked Good Recipes for When Life Gives You Lemons
Let your oven do the heavy lifting with these baked lemon desserts. The tart and bright lemon flavor will add balance to your desserts while still satisfying your sweet tooth. From Lemon Squares to Lemon Soufflés, end your meal with a zesty bite.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious—it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy—the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Vegan Lemon Cake
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan lemon cake! It's moist, delicious and plenty lemony thanks to a combination of lemon juice and zest. A glaze made with lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and almond milk adds a sweet-tangy finish. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007
Lemon Pavlova
This show-stopping dessert is a New Zealand (and Australian) classic reportedly created in honor of the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova when she visited the Southern Hemisphere. Our version delivers a wonderful combination of sweet meringue crunch and velvety tart lemon curd. The meringue is somewhat fragile—expect it to crack and crumble a bit as you slice it into individual servings. For the best results, avoid making the meringue on a humid or rainy day. The extra moisture in the air may prevent it from drying and crisping properly. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011
Lemon Thins
These lemon cookies are made healthier with whole-wheat pastry flour and they get their zippy flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice rather than lemon extract. This lemon cookie recipe would be the perfect accompaniment to afternoon tea. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Cornmeal-Yogurt-Lemon Cake
Topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest, this cake is a beautiful dessert you'll be proud to serve at special meals. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Easy Lemon Soufflés
A pinch of cream of tartar will help your egg whites stabilize in this refreshingly lemon-y soufflé recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious—and more interesting—than standard zucchini bread, too! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Lemon Bread
This moist lemon bread is perfect for breakfast or a tasty dessert. It's delicious on its own or topped with the optional lemon-sugar glaze. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Lemon Squares
Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013