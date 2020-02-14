These Are the 10 Most-Searched Valentine's Day Recipes, According to Google
While some people make restaurant reservations for Valentine's Day, others plan a fancy dinner at home. Those who fall in the latter camp have turned to the internet to get ideas for their Valentine's Day meal—whether it's a candlelit dinner or an indulgent brunch. According to Google, in the 24 hours leading up to the most romantic day of the year, these were the top ten most-searched recipes on the internet.
Whole-Wheat Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy over flaky biscuits is the perfect breakfast to start a weekend morning. A mixture of white whole-wheat flour and cake flour makes these Southern whole-wheat biscuits exceptionally tender. Cake flour has a lower protein content than all-purpose flour and is used for delicate cakes and biscuits. Look for unbleached cake flour, available at large supermarkets and natural-foosd stores.
Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Potatoes
These healthy twice-baked potatoes are made with a combination of goat cheese and cottage cheese for a creamy and satisfying spud.
Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon
Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
Crispy Fish & Chips
Puffed corn cereal and seasoned sweet potatoes set this dish apart from your typical fish and chips meal.
Fresh Pasta with Quick Bolognese Sauce
Bolognese is not your average spaghetti sauce--it's known for its richness that's developed through a slow cooking process--but on a weeknight, it's not practical. This version speeds up the classic Italian recipe for a quick and easy Bolognese sauce with Italian sausage to build flavors fast. The cooking time is about 35 minutes for this mind-blowing pasta sauce. If you don't have Grana Padano cheese, Parmesan works just as well in a pinch.
Marble Spice Bundt Cake
Unleash your artsy side when marbling the light and dark batters together. The latter is fragrant with loads of cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg and gets its color from molasses and espresso powder.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Stuffed Lobster Tails
These stuffed lobster tails are filled with a rich combination of lobster and crab. The addition of panko on top adds a nice crunch. This easy lobster tail recipe is perfect for a special anniversary or celebration.
Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
Red Wine Chocolate Lava Cakes
These perfectly portioned molten cupcakes combine two of your favorite things--red wine and chocolate. When cut open, this easy yet decadent dessert oozes with a gooey chocolate center that pairs perfectly with the wine-and-chocolate ganache drizzled on top.