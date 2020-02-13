15 Smoothies & Drinks to Help You Poop

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD February 13, 2020

Being backed up stinks, for lack of a better word. But these smoothie and drink recipes are here to help. These recipes are loaded with nutrient-rich foods like avocados, greens and chia seeds to make your gut happy. With 6 or more grams of fiber per serving, these will help get you regular and back to thinking about things other than digestion.

Really Green Smoothie

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

 

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

 

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

 

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014

 

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

 

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

 

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

 

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

 

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

 

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

 

Chocolate Avocado Shake

Chocolate Avocado Shake

This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

 

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

 

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

 

By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD