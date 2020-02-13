15 Smoothies & Drinks to Help You Poop
Being backed up stinks, for lack of a better word. But these smoothie and drink recipes are here to help. These recipes are loaded with nutrient-rich foods like avocados, greens and chia seeds to make your gut happy. With 6 or more grams of fiber per serving, these will help get you regular and back to thinking about things other than digestion.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia
When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018
Pineapple Green Smoothie
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Berry-Coconut Smoothie
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Mango-Ginger Smoothie
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Chocolate Avocado Shake
This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie
This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies
Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017