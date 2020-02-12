17 Easy Low-Carb Soup Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less
Dig into a bowl of cozy soup while sticking to a low-carb diet with these easy and quick soup recipes. Each bowl clocks in at 15 grams of carbs or less per serving. Ready in 30 minutes or less, recipes like Cream of Broccoli Soup and Fresh Tomato Soup are the definition of quick comfort food in a bowl.
Fresh Tomato Soup
This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cream of Broccoli Soup
This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Yucatan Lemon Soup
Although it's traditionally made with limes (and you could certainly make it that way), Meyer lemons add a gentler, subtle twist to this classic Mexican soup with shrimp, garlic and lots of fresh cilantro. Meyer lemons are usually available only during the winter months; they are rounder and smoother than common lemons. Serve as a light entree with a big salad or as a special starter. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007
Cream of Celery Soup
This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon. Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2019
Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls
Transform canned chicken noodle soup into quick ramen bowls by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Thai Chicken Soup
The only pot you'll need for this quick and delicious Thai-inspired chicken soup is a Dutch oven. Everything is cooked in the same pot, which means after 30 minutes you'll be enjoying your soup and not worrying about a messy cleanup to follow! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup
In this healthy broccoli-cauliflower soup recipe, broccoli, cauliflower and baby spinach get blended into a smooth puree which gives the soup body and a bright green color. Cheddar cheese melted on top adds a creamy finish to this quick appetizer soup recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup
This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cauliflower Soup
A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup
Pureed summer squash makes a delicious base for this summery squash and corn soup. Start your meal with the soup or enjoy it as a light lunch. Fresh thyme and briny feta cheese give it fabulous flavor. For a variation, try the soup with any herb you have on hand or goat cheese in place of feta. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Egg Drop Soup
Garlic and ginger flavor the broth of this egg drop soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1996
Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach
The round, rich taste (also known as umami) of miso soup perfectly complements plump, briny clams. For the base of the soup you can use just water and miso, which you can find at most supermarkets. But if you can find dashi granules, they're worth adding for a more intense umami taste. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011
Broccoli, Cannellini Bean & Cheddar Soup
White beans pureed into this broccoli soup make it extra creamy so you don't need heaps of cheese to do the job. Serve with a crunchy whole-grain roll and a glass of winter ale. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007
Herbed Zucchini Soup
This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.
Seaweed & Tofu Soup
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Chicken & White Bean Soup
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016