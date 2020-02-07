These Conversation Heart Cookies Are the Sweetest Way to Show Your Love
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these heart-shaped sugar cookies! Flip through the gallery for fun food-themed sayings to draw on the cookies. This recipe uses whole-wheat pastry flour, cream cheese and lemon extract to make a healthier (and delicious!) cookie perfect for decorating. Bring them to a party and get the conversation started.
Nuts 4 U
Advertisement
Advertisement
I Loaf U
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Kale Yeah
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Advertisement
Ur My Jam
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Brie Mine
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Love U Latte
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cute Buns
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Olive U
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Ur Pearfect
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mint 2 Be
Stud Muffin
Credit: Caitlin Bensel