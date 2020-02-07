These Conversation Heart Cookies Are the Sweetest Way to Show Your Love

Megan O. Steintrager February 07, 2020
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these heart-shaped sugar cookies! Flip through the gallery for fun food-themed sayings to draw on the cookies. This recipe uses whole-wheat pastry flour, cream cheese and lemon extract to make a healthier (and delicious!) cookie perfect for decorating. Bring them to a party and get the conversation started.

Nuts 4 U

I Loaf U

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Kale Yeah

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Ur My Jam

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Brie Mine

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Love U Latte

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Cute Buns

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Olive U

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Ur Pearfect

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Mint 2 Be

Stud Muffin

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
