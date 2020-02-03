25 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes

Following a heart-healthy diet has never been easier (or tastier). These recipes boost the whole grains, vegetables and healthy fats while limiting sodium and saturated fat to help your heart stay healthy. All of these recipes can be made in 25 minutes or less, to save you time on busy nights while still putting a healthy dinner on the table. Try our quick and heart-healthy recipes for salmon, salads, chicken, pasta and more to get in on the heart-healthy deliciousness.