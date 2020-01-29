20 Energy Ball Recipes to Beat an Afternoon Slump

Skip the processed granola bars and go homemade with our healthy energy ball recipes. These tasty bites are made with whole food ingredients, like dates, nuts and whole grains, and are packed with flavor. Full of healthy fat, fiber and protein, these energy balls will keep you full and energized through your afternoon (or morning) slump. Bonus: they are kid-friendly as well. Try our viral Peanut Butter Energy Balls or Apple Pie Energy Balls for a easy, go-to snack in a pinch.