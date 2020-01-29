20 Energy Ball Recipes to Beat an Afternoon Slump
Skip the processed granola bars and go homemade with our healthy energy ball recipes. These tasty bites are made with whole food ingredients, like dates, nuts and whole grains, and are packed with flavor. Full of healthy fat, fiber and protein, these energy balls will keep you full and energized through your afternoon (or morning) slump. Bonus: they are kid-friendly as well. Try our viral Peanut Butter Energy Balls or Apple Pie Energy Balls for a easy, go-to snack in a pinch.
Apple Pie Energy Balls
These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.
Peanut Butter Energy Balls
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Mango-Date Energy Bites
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls
These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls
These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
Peanut Butter Energy Bite "Ice Cream Cones"
These energy bites, dipped in chocolate and topped with graham crackers, look just like melty ice cream cones, but are packed with energizing protein for a healthier snack kids will love.
Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Chocolate-Hazelnut Energy Balls
These energy balls marry the flavors of nutty hazelnuts with rich chocolate. They're chewy with a slight crunch and have just enough sweetness to curb a midday or post-dinner sweet tooth. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls
Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls
A blend of dates, sunflower seed butter, salt and vanilla make these bites surprisingly reminiscent of salted caramel--both in taste and texture. Unlike our ultra-easy mix-and-match basic energy ball recipe, you'll need a blender to make a paste for the base of these balls, but the extra effort is oh-so-worth it for the sweet and satisfying result. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls
Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
S'mores Energy Balls
These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Peanut Butter-Date Energy Balls
This easy snack recipe doubles down on the toasty flavor of the ancient grain amaranth by combining it with peanut butter and flaxseeds. Pitted dates hold it all together while adding extra fiber. Eat these as a snack, grab for a quick breakfast or serve as a healthier dessert. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020