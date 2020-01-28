Munchable Snack Mixes That Are Perfect for Your Next Party

January 28, 2020

These snack mixes are the perfect party food. Simply make one (or more) of our tasty, easy recipes, set out in a big bowl and let guests munch as they please. Win game day with our Bowl Game Snack Mix or go the classic route with our Homemade Trail Mix. Either way you spin it, your guests will love these delicious snack mixes—and you'll love how easy they are to throw together!

Start Slideshow

1 of 2

Bowl Game Snack Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Taco seasoning mix gives this fruit and nut popcorn snack south-of-the-border sizzle. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 2

Homemade Trail Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next