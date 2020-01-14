15 Cheesy Spinach Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Greens

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Lisa Valente, M.S., RD January 14, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Lisa Valente, M.S., RD

Creamy cheese and earthy spinach is are two flavors that are made for each other. Dark leafy greens, like spinach, are packed with vitamins and minerals. We pair spinach with Parmesan, cheddar, feta and more to make irresistibly delicious cheesy recipes. From tasty Spanakopita-Stuffed Peppers to Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta, these recipes are will make eating your greens feel indulgent.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

 

3 of 15

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018

 

Advertisement

4 of 15

Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

 

5 of 15

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

 

6 of 15

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

 

8 of 15

Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

 

9 of 15

Noodle-Less Butternut Squash Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slices of butternut squash stand in for noodles in this veggie-packed lasagna with spinach, mushrooms and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. You can make the Parmesan cheese sauce with regular flour or swap in gluten-free flour to make this dish gluten-free. Look for a squash with a long, straight neck for the best results. Serve with a green salad for a vegetarian meal that you'd be happy to serve to company. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Spinach & Herb Galette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

 

11 of 15

Creamed Spinach-Stuffed Salmon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this easy baked salmon recipe, we've stuffed salmon fillets with a luscious creamed spinach mixture for a main and side in one dish. It all adds up to a healthy dinner that's elegant, simple and delicious--and ready in 30 minutes. Wider fillets work best for this salmon recipe because they're easier to stuff than the skinny ones. You could also serve the creamed spinach on the side if you don't feel like stuffing the salmon. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019

 

12 of 15

Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this genius carb swap recipe, we take all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, and put it on a low-carb roasted cauliflower steak. Plus, because you don't have to deal with the fussy layers of phyllo, it's perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

 

14 of 15

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

 

15 of 15

Prosciutto & Spinach Grilled Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make grilled cheese for one with this quick and easy recipe! This sandwich packs in a healthy dose of veggies plus a delicious flavor boost from sliced prosciutto (Italian ham). Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD