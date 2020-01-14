15 Cheesy Spinach Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Greens
Creamy cheese and earthy spinach is are two flavors that are made for each other. Dark leafy greens, like spinach, are packed with vitamins and minerals. We pair spinach with Parmesan, cheddar, feta and more to make irresistibly delicious cheesy recipes. From tasty Spanakopita-Stuffed Peppers to Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta, these recipes are will make eating your greens feel indulgent.
Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese
An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Noodle-Less Butternut Squash Lasagna
Slices of butternut squash stand in for noodles in this veggie-packed lasagna with spinach, mushrooms and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. You can make the Parmesan cheese sauce with regular flour or swap in gluten-free flour to make this dish gluten-free. Look for a squash with a long, straight neck for the best results. Serve with a green salad for a vegetarian meal that you'd be happy to serve to company. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Spinach & Herb Galette
A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Creamed Spinach-Stuffed Salmon
For this easy baked salmon recipe, we've stuffed salmon fillets with a luscious creamed spinach mixture for a main and side in one dish. It all adds up to a healthy dinner that's elegant, simple and delicious--and ready in 30 minutes. Wider fillets work best for this salmon recipe because they're easier to stuff than the skinny ones. You could also serve the creamed spinach on the side if you don't feel like stuffing the salmon. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019
Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts
In this genius carb swap recipe, we take all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, and put it on a low-carb roasted cauliflower steak. Plus, because you don't have to deal with the fussy layers of phyllo, it's perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi
Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Prosciutto & Spinach Grilled Cheese
Make grilled cheese for one with this quick and easy recipe! This sandwich packs in a healthy dose of veggies plus a delicious flavor boost from sliced prosciutto (Italian ham). Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018