Spinach & Artichoke Recipes That Go Way Beyond Dip
Spinach and artichoke are two super healthy vegetables that also happen to be delicious paired together. These recipes include your favorite dip (of course!) but also new ways to enjoy spinach and artichoke together like stuffed in a mushroom, baked with spaghetti squash or served up with pasta. Enjoy!
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portabello Mushroms
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Skillet Pull-Apart Bread with Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Make this creamy, cheesy dip with bread for dipping all in one pan for a simple, crowd-pleasing party appetizer. We use whole-wheat pizza dough for the easy pull-apart bread edge. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi
Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Christmas Breakfast Casserole
Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette
Inspired by the classic warm party dip, this simple salad can be served up right away or divided into small lidded containers for a week of delicious lunches. To keep the hard-boiled eggs tasting fresh, we suggest adding them to your salad just before serving or in the morning before packing your lunch to go. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad
This salad comes together in a snap. Using leftover chicken, canned artichoke hearts, packaged shredded carrots and a ready-made veggie dip, this quick-and-easy salad will be on your table in just 15 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives
Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well). Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019