21-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan

Eating more plant-based meals can help reduce your risk of disease, improve weight loss and increase energy. If you're also looking to eat fewer carbs, be it for weight loss or diabetes management, we have you covered. We pulled together 21 days of low-carb vegan dinner recipes that are low in carbs but not so low that you'll miss out on all the benefits that carb-containing foods deliver—namely fiber. From the Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup to the Fattoush Salad, there is ample inspiration for healthy dinners this month.