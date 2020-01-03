30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets you can follow, be it to lose weight or better manage blood sugar levels. If you're looking to combine its principles with another diet, like the low-carb diet, we have the recipes for you! From frittatas to fresh salmon dishes, we've got you covered with 30 days of healthy low-carb Mediterranean recipes. If you need something extra to round out any of these meals, pair them with low-carb veggies in place of typical carb-containing foods—think cauliflower rice and zucchini noodles instead of rice or pasta. An added bonus—you get an extra serving of veggies out of it!