7 Low-Carb Avocado Recipes to Help You Get Your Avocado Fix
These recipes deliver the creamy avocado flavor you love, all for less than 15 grams of carbohydrate. We used the avocados in salads, dips and stuffed them with our favorite toppings. Try our Chipotle Cheddar-Broiled Avocado Halves, Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocado Halves or get inspired with our other delicious ways to love avocados today.
Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad
This vibrant and healthy summer salad is perfect for BBQs and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it's also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves
In this avocado side-dish recipe, zesty avocado halves are topped with melted Cheddar cheese and broiled until golden brown. You can serve these healthy avocado halves as a side dish with grilled chicken or steak. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocados
Looking for a clean, packable lunch for work? This healthy homemade chicken salad served inside an avocado instead of with bread is just the ticket. Plus, this recipe makes enough for ready-made lunches for the week! If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 1 and use about 2 1/2 cups shredded chicken in Step 2. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip
Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019