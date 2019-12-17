Low-Carb, One-Pot, Diabetes-Friendly Recipes to Help You Get Dinner on the Table

Busy nights call for one-pot dinners that can be ready in a pinch and keep clean up to a minimum. We have pulled some of our favorite one-pot, diabetes-friendly recipes that are low in carbohydrate—with under 15 grams per serving. From the Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts to Basil-Tomato Chicken Skillet, there are plenty of crave-worthy dinners to try.