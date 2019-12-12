EatingWell's 25 Most Popular Recipes of 2019

As the year comes to a close, don’t let these favorites pass you by. We’ve pulled together our top recipes from 2019 to help you finish the year with a bang. From viral hits, like our Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries, to timeless classics, like Carrot Soup, this array of recipes are some of the most-loved on our site. Without further adieu, here are the most popular EatingWell recipes of 2019.