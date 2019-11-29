25 Healthy Lunches for When You Need Something Light

After a long holiday weekend filled with yummy goodies, having a variety of healthy lunch recipes of light foods will help you get back on track. Fiber and protein-rich choices like Caprese Avocado Toast and No-Cook Black Bean Salad will help keep you full and energized throughout the afternoon. From sandwiches to soups and salads, here are some of our favorite light lunches—all with less than 500 calories—that will leave you feeling satisfied without weighing you down.