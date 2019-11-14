Our Favorite Mediterranean Casseroles
The Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest ways to eat. It focuses on whole grains, vegetables, fruits and healthy fats and proteins. We pulled together healthy casserole recipes, like Greek Tuna Casserole and Caprese Zucchini Casserole, to help you get a taste of the Mediterranean.
Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan
This cheesy baked eggplant Parmesan has no breading, which means it's easier to make than the traditional version. There's no dredging or frying—instead, the eggplant is roasted until tender before being layered in the casserole dish with a tangy homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. And without breading, this satisfying eggplant Parmesan is also gluten-free!
Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna
This healthy broccoli rabe and turkey sausage lasagna recipe has plenty of vegetables and goes light on sausage, so it's lower in fat and calories than traditional lasagna recipes. The recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)—have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner. Or, feel free to make one larger lasagna (in a 9-by-13-inch pan) instead of two smaller ones; just increase the cooking time a bit for the larger pan size.
Greek Tuna Casserole
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair.
Baked Cavatelli Casserole
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
Caprese Zucchini Casserole
A summertime favorite—zucchini casserole—gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
Puglian-Style Paella
In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
Polenta & Vegetable Bake
This healthful and comforting vegetarian casserole is perfect on a cool night—or any time of year when you want to remember clear, brisk October evenings. Make It a Meal: Enjoy with a glass of Zinfandel and for dessert, Ida's Mandelbrot dipped in a fresh-brewed cup of coffee.
White Bean Moussaka
Moussaka is a Middle Eastern baked main dish, typically made by layering slices of eggplant with a seasoned ground beef or lamb mixture. This protein-filled vegetarian version replaces the meat with white beans but will still delight any and all meat-eaters at your table.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Baked Penne
This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.
Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole
An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love—it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.
Squash-Tomato Bake with Basil and Pine Nut Gremolata
Pine Nut Gremolata is the perfect topping to garnish this baked vegetable dish. This vibrant Italian condiment traditionally accompanies braised veal shank, but cuts through the flavor of this vegetarian side dish brilliantly.
Cheesy Meatball Bake
Use leftover Italian meatball soup along with beans, reduced-fat cheese, tortillas and an easy tomato sauce to make a family-pleasing casserole that's great for weeknights.
Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables
Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along—it's delicious at room temperature too.
Greek Broccoli Gratin
This lighter and easier take on a traditional cheesy broccoli casserole subs tangy feta cheese for the usual Cheddar to pack in flavor. Plus, using a mixture of mayonnaise and yogurt in place of a traditional cheese sauce saves tons of time, making this a quick and easy side dish to pair with chicken or fish. Or, serve as a vegetarian main with a salad.
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells
Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining.
Baked Penne Florentine
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.