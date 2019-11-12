30 Days of High-Protein Dinners

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. Thanks to the salmon and chickpea combo, you get 37 grams of protein in this meal.

This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.