8 Slow-Cooker Sides for an Easier Thanksgiving
To make your holiday cooking a little easier, try our crock pot Thanksgiving sides. From Brussels Sprouts with Lemon to Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sausage Apple Stuffing, you'll be amazed at the versatility of your slow cooker. These are the best Thanksgiving side dishes you can set and forget.
Classic Slow-Cooker Stuffing
Save space in your oven and use your slow cooker to whip up this easy, classic stuffing. Hearty whole-grain bread gets toasted in the oven for only 10 minutes (and you can toast the cubes ahead of time!) while your slow cooker does the rest.
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes
What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed.
Slow-Cooker Potato Soup
Be sure to use waxy potatoes, such as red or Yukon Gold, in this crockpot potato soup recipe. The result will be creamier than if you use starchy varieties like russets. Load your bowl up like a classic baked potato or see Tip (below) for more ways to mix it up.
Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque
Creamy and delicate slow-cooker carrot soup is a welcome appetizer. The addition of millet—a whole grain similar to quinoa—adds body to the soup as well as protein and fiber. Garnish with additional black pepper, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions
Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
Barley-Squash Gratin
Barley is an excellent source of fiber, and in this slow-cooker recipe it's paired with nutrient-dense spinach and butternut squash. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, this side dish will be happy sharing a plate with whatever else you're serving.