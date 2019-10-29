18 Dreamy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Recipes
With the kids up bright and early pleading to open presents ASAP, Christmas morning can be pretty hectic. But these Christmas breakfast casserole recipes are perfect for feeding a crowd. Some of these casseroles can even be made ahead of time, so you can enjoy the holiday without spending all of your time in the kitchen.
Sweet Potato, Sausage & Apple Casserole
This sweet potato, sausage and apple casserole is perfect for brunch or dinner. The crunchy top of the toasted bread combines winningly with a custardy filling studded with apples, sweet potatoes and savory sausage.
Christmas Breakfast Casserole
Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before.
Spinach & Feta Strata
This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.
Sweet Potato, Sausage & Goat Cheese Egg Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare on Christmas morning for a holiday-worthy feast.
Apple, Bacon & Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. They make six servings, but can be easily doubled or tripled to feed hungry Christmas guests.
Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe—the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. You'll have 12 servings that are ready in just 45 minutes—perfect for feeding a hungry crowd on Christmas morning
Ham & Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Sweet Potato & Sausage Strata
A strata, especially this one that can be prepared the day before, is a brilliant idea for feeding a house full of guests. Hot Italian sausage balances the sweetness of the sweet potatoes and gives this healthy breakfast casserole a kick.
Fruitcake Overnight French Toast
A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole Recipe
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. We love this recipe because it's endlessly versatile—fill it with whatever leftover veggies, meat or cheese you have in your fridge.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Apple-Cheddar Ham & Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham and fennel makes for a perfect Christmas breakfast.
Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast Recipe
Assembled the night before, this healthy breakfast casserole recipe features apples, cranberries and walnuts. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
Sausage & Potato Casserole Cups
These sausage and potato casserole cups are the perfect addition to your holiday breakfast or brunch. Make them ahead of time and reheat them in the morning for an easy holiday treat.
Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata
This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast
This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.