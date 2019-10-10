43 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make Ahead for an Effortless Holiday

Ally Sorrells Updated September 02, 2020

Cut down on Thanksgiving Day craziness and free up space in your oven by making some dishes ahead of time. From Green Bean Casserole to Scalloped Potatoes, all of these classic Thanksgiving side dishes come with tips to prep them ahead of time. A quick reheat is all they'll need before making their way to your dinner table. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 43

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash—including the gorgeous skin—is edible. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 43

Roasted Cauliflower with Banana Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't be tempted to jam all the cauliflower onto one sheet pan in order to make fewer dirty dishes. Spreading it out on two pans ensures that it gets golden brown.

3 of 43

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Parmesan & Marcona Almonds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef Fabio Viviani, of Siena Tavern in Chicago, shines a bright light on Brussels sprouts with this side dish. In this Brussels sprouts salad recipe, the sharpness of the sprouts gets tamed with honey, toasted almonds and shaved Parmesan cheese. It comes together in about 20 minutes--you can thinly slice the Brussels sprouts with a knife or mandoline, but it's overkill for weeknights. A food processor with a slicing blade will give you pro results. Or grab a bag of shredded Brussels sprouts from your supermarket.

Advertisement

4 of 43

Bitter Greens Salad with Soppressata & Pecorino

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bitter green salad turns the bland lunch salad on its head with its Mediterranean flair. Quickly charring radicchio and toasting dried oregano adds complex flavor, and slightly spicy soppressata pairs especially well with the sweetness of marinated cherry peppers. Pecorino Romano has a tangier, saltier taste than Parmesan, so just a bit provides the salad with plenty of nutty, sharp flavor. This salad can easily be made into a main course or served as a substantial side dish.

5 of 43

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

6 of 43

Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 43

Baked Stuffed Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perfect with Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing, these baked onions are stuffed with a savory combination of mushrooms, breadcrumbs and capers. 

8 of 43

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin. 

9 of 43

Kale Salad with Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 43

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking. 

11 of 43

Smothered Cabbage with Ham

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use up your leftover ham in this comforting one-pot dish made with cabbage and potatoes. The simple flavors get brightened at the end with a splash of cider vinegar. Serve alongside roast chicken or pork. 

12 of 43

Creamy Cremini Mushroom Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk make this soup creamy without all the fat. The pudgy brown mushrooms called cremini are generally firmer and richer-tasting than common white mushrooms.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 43

Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve on Thanksgiving as an easy make-ahead side dish. 

14 of 43

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula. 

15 of 43

Beer-Braised Cipollini Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamed pearl onions have long been a staple Thanksgiving side dish, but this lighter, sweet-and-savory cipollini onion recipe may send that traditional recipe to the back of your file for good. For a fruity (and gluten-free) twist, use your favorite hard cider instead of beer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 43

Roasted Butternut Squash & Pear Quinoa Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This roasted vegetable and fruit salad gets infused with flavor from quinoa that's cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and a hit of turmeric. An easy make-ahead twist for your Thanksgiving spread! 

17 of 43

Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: CARSON DOWNING
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.

18 of 43

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with your Thanksgiving meal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 43

Roasted Carrots with Calimyrna Fig Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole roasted carrots make quite a statement on your Thanksgiving table when they're topped with a port wine-and-fig dressing. In this recipe, we like dried Calimyrna figs because they're a tad less sweet than Mission figs and taste slightly nutty as well. 

20 of 43

No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.

21 of 43

The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is our go-to recipe for homemade cranberry sauce. It's simple (just five ingredients!), is lightly sweet without being too sugary and has just the right amount of zesty flavor from orange peel. Plus, it's so easy—it goes from stove to table in just 20 minutes!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 43

Crispy Potato Stacks with Fresh Sage

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cute little stacks are everything you want in a potato side dish: tender in the middle, devilishly crispy on the outside, and seasoned with sage and butter throughout. For best results, use a mandoline to slice the potatoes extra-thin.

23 of 43

Rainbow Slaw with Beet Greens

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A touch of cumin and cinnamon give this colorful, healthy slaw recipe a hint of the Middle East. Plus, it'll add a pop of color to your Thanksgiving table! 

24 of 43

Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick mashed potato recipe has just 5 ingredients and is Thanksgiving-ready in 20 minutes. Using sweet potatoes for this classic side dish adds color to your plate along with a little sweetness and a boost of Vitamin A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 43

Chorizo-Fennel Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy stuffing recipe is easy to make and goes with almost anything. If you like, make it vegetarian by substituting a pound of minced shiitake mushrooms for the chorizo and using mushroom or vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. 

26 of 43

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.

27 of 43

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this classic comfort food side dish in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, to get the potatoes soft and tender in a jiff! This easy, 5-ingredient recipe is perfect for the Thanksgiving because it's all done in one pot and doesn't take up any extra oven or stove space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 43

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These scalloped potatoes are surprisingly rich and creamy even though they're made with no dairy (milk, butter or cheese)—vegan comfort food at its best. We use almond milk, herbs and spices to make a flavorful sauce and finish the dish with a crunchy almond topping. This makes a satisfying side dish if you're cooking for dairy-free or vegan diets. 

29 of 43

Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal. All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it's perfect for holiday buffet tables and potlucks. Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.

30 of 43

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use any multicooker or electric pressure cooker to make this classic Thanksgiving side dish. The sweet potatoes get perfectly tender and almost caramelized while cooking under high pressure, plus using your multicooker saves stovetop and oven space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 43

Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes.

32 of 43

Glazed Haricots Verts with Pickled Shallot-Walnut Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip Grandma's mushroom-soup-drenched casserole this year and cook this fresher green bean side dish with a tangy shallot and walnut relish instead. If you can't find white balsamic vinegar, use apple-cider vinegar (instead of regular balsamic vinegar) instead.

33 of 43

Hasselbacks Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These hasselback sweet potatoes are like mini marshmallow-topped sweet potato casseroles drizzled with sage-infused butter. The hasselback technique, slicing the potato but leaving it whole, makes for a tender potato with a crispy top—the best of both worlds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 43

Green Bean Casserole Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a Thanksgiving classic. 

35 of 43

No-Sugar-Added Cranberry Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Most cranberry sauce recipes add tons of sugar to mask the tart taste of the cranberries. In this simple cranberry sauce, we lighten things up by skipping the sugar and opting for a healthier combination of dates and apple cider which adds just enough sweetness without overpowering the cranberry flavor.

36 of 43

Easy Scalloped Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this easy scalloped potatoes recipe, sliced potatoes are roasted in the oven before being mixed with a simple, creamy stovetop sauce and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese. A few minutes under the broiler turns the dish golden and crispy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 43

Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy mashed sweet potatoes owe their kick to the chipotle peppers. Want it spicier? Add another tablespoon to your mash. You can even use chipotle chile powder to punch up the heat—use a couple teaspoons instead of the full 3 tablespoons of chipotles in adobo.

38 of 43

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Buttermilk

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools—the ricer and bowl—warm by running under hot water before using.

39 of 43

Roasted Carrots with Homemade Marshmallow Fluff & Toasted Coconut

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Can we get a drumroll, please, for the marshmallow fluff recipe you've been waiting for? This dish may look like regular oven-roasted carrots, but when you add the homemade marshmallow "fluff" it immediately goes in the direction of sweet potato casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 43

Mashed Celeriac with Herbs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Celeriac is a delicious low-carb alternative to mashed potatoes. Pureeing the steamed celeriac in a food processor ensures a smooth, light and fluffy texture.

41 of 43

Parsnip Mash with Olive Tapenade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nutty parsnips make for a tasty mashed-potato substitute. For the best parsnip mash, puree the root veggie in a food processor instead of using a ricer, as parsnips are woodier than potatoes.

42 of 43

Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This colorful gratin dish livens up any holiday plate. Creamy melted Gruyère is comforting, while a blend of cumin, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lends a warm, spicy note.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 43

Creamy Mashed Rutabaga with Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rutabagas have tough skin and are often enclosed in wax to prevent them from drying out. Cut away the wax (or boil for 1½ minutes and wipe off) and skin with a sharp chef's knife instead of using a vegetable peeler. Whole milk adds a smooth, creamy texture to this mash.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ally Sorrells