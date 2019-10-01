31 Quick and Easy Fall Desserts That Will Make Your Kitchen Smell Amazing
Nothing says fall like cinnamon-laced desserts baking in the kitchen or starting your day off with a big slice of warm pumpkin bread. There's something so comforting about this time of year, and fall-flavored sweets somehow make it even better! Whether you're a die-hard pumpkin fan or a sucker for maple-flavored goodies, these ideas for easy fall desserts will give you plenty of inspiration! Best part? Each of these recipes requires 30 minutes or less of active prep time, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the gorgeous fall weather.
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana both add sweetness to help slash added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
Carob Molasses Cake
With all due respect to baklava, we've found a new favorite Lebanese dessert. This rich, moist cake is sweetened with carob molasses and has a hit of anise. We may or may not have fought over it in the Test Kitchen.
Spiralized Apple Crisp
Use a spiralizer to skip the peeling and slicing in this easy apple crisp recipe. Plus the noodly texture of this gluten-free fruit dessert is a fun adaptation of traditional versions.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree—it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Caramel-Apple Cake
How can you go wrong with the combination of apples and caramel, especially in a fall dessert? This Caramel-Apple Cake recipe is surprisingly easy to make and requires just 20 minutes of active time—not bad for a such a fancy-looking treat! We call for white whole-wheat flour in this recipe; it has a milder flavor than regular whole-wheat flour and more fiber than all-purpose flour, so it's perfect for making healthier baked goods.
Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping
A dump cake recipe is exactly what it sounds like—you simply dump all of the ingredients into a pan and bake. There isn't a step where you stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture; instead, it goes into the baking pan in three stages and the result is a pudding-like cake with a streusel-like topping. The two parts together are delicious (and you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier fall dessert)!
Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies
This whole-grain hazelnut-espresso blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100-percent whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugar per serving.
No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
Apple Cobbler
This easy apple cobbler recipe takes just 15 minutes of active time to prep, then it's a hands-off affair as it bakes up to bubbly goodness. Granny Smiths add a nice tartness to the cobbler and play nicely off the Honeycrisps. You could swap other sweet apples, such as Gala or Fuji, for the Honeycrisps. The part of the cake topping coming in contact with the apple mixture stays moist while the top gets crispy—the perfect combo of textures. Serve as-is or with vanilla ice cream for a classic fall dessert that can't be beaten.
Caramel Apples
This healthy caramel apple recipe has just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite for a tasty dessert.
Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples
This apple dessert marries the best parts of apple crisp with a baked apple to make an adorable and tasty sweet treat. Cooking an apple crisp inside an apple is a wonderful treat in summer with a scoop of ice cream, or in fall after an apple-picking trip.
Queen of Sheba Cake
This Queen of Sheba cake, a French classic, gets a minor update with less sugar and butter and a whisper of flaky sea salt on top—all of which lets the flavor of a special chocolate shine. Whipping a greater portion of the sugar into the egg whites makes them less easy to overbeat and creates a pleasing crust on top that contrasts with the moist and creamy interior.
Sticky Toffee Pudding with Maple Sauce Recipes
This is a healthier version of the gooey-rich sticky toffee pudding recipe served in the winter at Joanne Chang's Asian restaurant Myers+Chang in Boston. Lightly sweetened with maple syrup, the cake is chock-full of rich, naturally sweet dates.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
This pudding-like pumpkin cake has a luscious cream cheese swirl amid the spiced pumpkin layer. Organic cake mix is "dumped" on top, then the cake is smothered with butter. Once baked and cooled, the mix forms a sweet and crispy topping.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
Cinnamon Baked Apples
Who can resist the aroma of baked apples wafting through the house? Top with nonfat vanilla frozen yogurt for a real treat.
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy slow-cooker pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap-and-walnut crust is full of all your favorite fall flavors. Cooking dessert in the slow cooker frees up oven space, making this healthy dessert perfect for entertaining. It might just bump your regular old pumpkin pie off the Thanksgiving menu. To make this recipe gluten-free, swap out the regular gingersnap cookies for gluten-free gingersnaps.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
Baked Apples
The aroma of baked apples filled with dried fruit and toasted nuts will brighten up any cold winter's day.
No-Oat Apple Crisp
This simple oatless apple crisp gets its sweet topping from white whole-wheat flour, dark brown sugar and butter. Any sweet, firm apple will work. Experiment and mix and match to find your favorite fruit combo.
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
Ginger Baked Apples with Oats & Pecans
Think of these baked apples as individual apple crisps. Use apples that get nice and soft when they're cooked. Try serving it with a splash of dark rum and a dollop of fat-free Greek-style yogurt.
Slow-Cooker Apple Cobbler
This Slow-Cooker Apple Cobbler couldn't be easier: just spend 15 minutes prepping the apple mixture and cake topping, then let the slow cooker take care of the rest. We like the mixture of Honeycrisp and Fuji apples, but you can use other apples, such as Gala or Pink Lady, or add some Granny Smiths for tartness. Just steer clear of softer apples like Macintosh or Golden Delicious, which will get too mushy in the slow cooker. The apples release their juices, which marry with the sugar to create a delicious caramelly sauce, while the topping puffs up and takes on a lovely brown color. This simple fall dessert is delicious as-is or with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This dairy-free pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this easy dessert recipe.
Spiced-Pomegranate Poached Pears
Looking for a unique and delicious dessert? These spicy-sweet pears are poached in red wine, served with a pomegranate syrup and sprinkled with walnuts and cinnamon
Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread.
Apple Crisp with Cranberries
Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
Apricot-Ginger Glazed Pumpkin Snack Cake
This snack cake with pumpkin and spices is topped with an apricot-ginger glaze and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie
Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.