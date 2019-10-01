31 Quick and Easy Fall Desserts That Will Make Your Kitchen Smell Amazing

Nothing says fall like cinnamon-laced desserts baking in the kitchen or starting your day off with a big slice of warm pumpkin bread. There's something so comforting about this time of year, and fall-flavored sweets somehow make it even better! Whether you're a die-hard pumpkin fan or a sucker for maple-flavored goodies, these ideas for easy fall desserts will give you plenty of inspiration! Best part? Each of these recipes requires 30 minutes or less of active prep time, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the gorgeous fall weather.