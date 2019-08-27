7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.
Strawberry Nice Cream
This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of "nice cream," a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Piña Colada Nice Cream
Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream
This green-as-a-shamrock "nice cream"--made with almond milk, coconut cream and bananas--is loosely inspired by the Shamrock McFlurry. Whip up this dairy-free dessert for St. Patrick's Day or anytime you're craving a minty treat. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020