9 Healthy Persian Recipes That Everyone Will Love

Try these Persian dishes that everyone will love, like Oven-Roasted Fish, Ginger-Melon Soup or Grilled Liver Kababs. All of these dishes include spices like saffron, mint and parsley to make every bite full of flavor. Persian recipes often call for fruit like plums or pomegranates to bring a natural sweetness to a dish. It's traditional for rice to be served with most meals, so make sure to try our Persian Rice Pie with any of these dishes for a truly authentic meal.