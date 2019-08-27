Impressive Vegetable Appetizers Your Guests Will Devour
These recipes are the perfect veggie-based appetizers to put out for your dinner guests before a delicious meal or can be paired nicely with cocktails. Not only are they easy to whip up for a party, but you'll feel good about serving healthy appetizers to help everyone eat more vegetables deliciously.
Greek Salad Skewers
Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!
Butternut Squash Queso Fundido
This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.
Avocado Fries with Sriracha Aioli
Creamy avocados are a delicious foil to crunchy breading in this healthy oven-fried avocado fries recipe. Dip into spicy Sriracha dipping sauce for a flavor explosion. Save your ripe avocados for guacamole or toast--only firm ones will do when making these fries.
Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Looking for a healthy appetizer for your Super Bowl party or another casual get-together? These vegan Buffalo cauliflower wings are sure to hit the spot. Coated in panko breadcrumbs and spices, these Buffalo cauliflower bites are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside--and don't forget the vegan ranch sauce! This is one of those healthy Super Bowl recipes you won't be able to resist. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
8-Layer Bean Dip
This 8-layer bean dip recipe is brimming with Southwestern flavors and plenty of chopped veggies. Roasted corn and poblano peppers can be prepared the day before, making this healthy Super Bowl recipe a breeze to pull together by kickoff. Assemble the dip in a clear bowl so your guests can admire the layers, and be sure to have plenty of tortilla chips on hand for dipping. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce
This cheesy and crispy asparagus dish is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
Curried Butternut Squash Dip
This healthy squash dip recipe, spiced with curry and made creamy with the addition of coconut milk, is a delicious alternative to hummus. You can also use other types of winter squash, pumpkin or sweet potatoes in place of the butternut squash in this dip. Serve with crisp raw vegetables or toasted pitas for dipping.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce
These are the perfect football-party food, or for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Greek-Style Stuffed Mushrooms
Perk up any appetizer buffet or antipasto tray with these tempting mushrooms brimming with broccoli, feta cheese, garlic, and oregano.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze
This delicious bacon and asparagus appetizer is ready in under 30 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Loaded Cauliflower Bites
Crispy slices of roasted cauliflower topped with cheese, sour cream and bacon make a tasty low-carb alternative to classic loaded potato skins.
Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill
Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Pan-Fried Zucchini Chips
Fresh zucchini slices are battered in crispy panko and pan-fried until golden brown and crunchy. You can eat them with a fork, but popping these zucchini chips by the slice is perfectly acceptable. Serve with a dollop of creamy dressing for a simple summer vegetable side.
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
Grilled Asparagus-Onion Crostini
Try this sophisticated asparagus appetizer at your next dinner party.
Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole
In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Homemade Nachos with Ratatouille & Feta
In this new spin on sheet-pan nachos, we top homemade pita chips with ratatouille and feta for a healthy snack or meal that kids and adults will enjoy. Baking your own pita chips is easy, plus it helps keep sodium levels in check to balance out the salty feta on top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Baked Parmesan Tomatoes
A sprinkle of Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil transform tomatoes into the perfect side dish. Or try sandwiching them between slices of your favorite whole-wheat country bread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006
Manchego-Stuffed Shishito Poppers
We used shishito peppers in this recipe makeover of classic game-day jalapeño poppers. They're typically mild, but 5 to 10 percent of them pack some heat, which makes eating them like a game of spicy roulette. Manchego is a sheep's-milk cheese made in Spain that has a buttery texture. Look for it in your supermarket's specialty-cheese section. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019