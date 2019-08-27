Our 45 Best Beet Recipes

Fougasse is a French bread that's often shaped and cut to resemble a wheat seed head. For this healthy recipe, adapted from Hungry Ghost Bread, we use whole-wheat flour and add a grated beet. You'll need to use a sourdough starter, which you can usually get from your local bread bakery. To learn how to make your own starter, which can take several days, look for our Basic Sourdough Starter recipe on eatingwell.com. You can order freshly milled flour from fourstarfarms.com.