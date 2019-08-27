7 Side Dish Recipes for Whole Grains
Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
Rice & Lentil Salad
A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
Savory Millet Cakes
In this recipe, millet is cooked to a polenta-like consistency with shredded vegetables, lemon zest and grated cheese, shaped into patties and browned in a skillet. The result is a unique pancake that's a little crunchy on the outside and creamy inside. Try them as a side dish with chicken or fish for dinner or over mixed greens for lunch.
Winter Squash Risotto
Sweet winter squash and earthy shiitake mushrooms are delicious in this creamy risotto.
Bulgur with Ginger & Orange
Bulgur is ubiquitous in Middle Eastern cooking but also pairs deliciously with Asian seasonings. This simple side dish is perfect with beef, lamb or poultry. For variations, substitute toasted sesame seeds for the almonds, or carrot juice (it is surprisingly good and certainly nutritious) for orange juice.
Tomato Gratin
A gratin is any dish topped with cheese or breadcrumbs mixed with butter, then heated until browned--but it needn't be heavy. This one has plenty of garden-fresh tomatoes and herbs, a touch of full-flavored cheese and a crispy crumb topping.
Parsley Tabbouleh
Serve this tart, parsley-dominated tabbouleh at your next backyard gathering.