Diabetes-Friendly Banana Bread Recipes

Devon O'Brien

Banana bread is a classic comfort food that's perfect for a diabetic breakfast or healthy snack. We've added delicious twists to classic banana bread recipes, plus included other recipes for carb-smart breakfasts and snack options for diabetes  all under 250 calories

Banana-Coconut Bread

A unique take on banana bread, this recipe introduces the banana-coconut flavor combination. This creative, diabetic-friendly recipe is the perfect solution for using over-ripe bananas and is easy to make.

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.

Pineapple Coconut Banana Bread

This lightened-up banana bread packs plenty of tropical flavor.

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.

Zucchini Banana Bread

Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar.

Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Classic banana bread gets a delicious twist with chai spices and a cheesecake layer.

Cherry-Berry Banana Bread

Frozen cherries and berries make a pretty and tasty twist on banana bread. These fruit-studded mini loaves are great for gifts and bake sales.

Cocoa Hazelnut Banana Bread

Cocoa and hazelnuts work in harmony to create a new twist on the classic banana bread in this simple recipe.

Sweet Potato Banana Bread

Greek yogurt, pecans, and sweet potatoes give a nutritious twist to this banana bread recipe--great for lunchboxes or a morning snack.

