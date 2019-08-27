Our Best Salads from the Last 30 Years
EatingWell is celebrating our 30th anniversary, and to say we love salads would be an understatement. Salads show up in nearly every issue, and we've accumulated more than 1,000 recipes for them in our archives. We asked magazine and digital staff, both past and present, to share their favorite salads from the past decades. Here are their picks—we hope you love them as much as we do.
Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts
Jessie Price, editor-in-chief
Our editor-in-chief Jessie Price tested this recipe when she joined the EatingWell Test Kitchen in 2003. "What makes this dressing so special is way more shallot than typical plus fragrant walnut oil," Jessie says.
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
Penelope Wall, executive digital editor
Penelope has tasted countless salads since she joined EatingWell more than a decade ago. She's been making this salad for as long as she can remember—both for weeknights and for special occasions and holidays. "People always ask for the recipe and my husband often begs me to make it. In the fall, I like to use chopped apples instead of cucumbers and toasted pepitas instead of pecans. It's everything I love about Vermont autumn in salad form," Penelope says.
Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing
Susan Stuck, former food editor
Susan was EatingWell's second food editor, moving from Virginia to Vermont to take the job. This salad is her favorite from her time at the magazine. "John Willoughby recipes always served up lively combinations that didn't require trips to different markets," she says.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata
Megan Steintrager, senior digital editor, food
This recipe was developed by longtime EatingWell recipe developer Carolyn Casner. If Megan remembers correctly, her request to Carolyn was to develop a salad that had burrata and butternut squash; Carolyn took those simple instructions and created this masterpiece. Megan says, "It's the perfect combination of flavors and textures."
Feta, Kale & Pear Salad
Sophie Johnson, social editor
According to Sophie, "Everyone I've made this for goes nuts for it, even those that aren't 'kale people.' The crispy quinoa combined with the pears and tangy goat cheese—so many flavors to love. It's SO good."
Warm Salad with Chicken Paillards & Chèvre
Patsy Jamieson, former Test Kitchen director
Patsy was our first Test Kitchen director. She styled this salad for the photo when it appeared in the magazine in 2005. "It was my first time trying dates in a salad and I thought they were a great foil for the arugula," she says.
Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Jaime Milan, digital editor, news and lifestyle
Jaime loves this salad because of the "perfect contrast of temperature and texture" thanks to the warm, fluffy falafel and the cool, crisp veggies. Plus, "the bright tahini dressing takes the whole thing to the next level," Jaime says.
Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios
Jim Romanoff, food editor
As our food editor, Jim has tasted a lot of salads in the Test Kitchen. One of his favorites is this Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad. "This salad blasts my senses with a riot of bright colors and flavors," Jim says.
Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar
Jessica Ball, M.S., R.D., assistant editor, nutrition
Tired of cookie-cutter green salads? Well, Jessica can relate, which is why she loves this recipe for its uniqueness. She says, "It's the perfect balance of sweet, salty, tangy and savory that pairs with everything—from a grilled main to a cocktail hour." And every time she makes this salad, she wishes she made it more often.
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Rachel Roszmann, senior SEO writer
If you're looking for the perfect fall salad, this recipe is it. Rachel likes this salad "because Brussels sprouts are typically roasted to tame the strong flavors but, in this case, the dressing and Parmesan cheese mute the sharpness of the sprouts. I also like the texture of the pecans, and the cranberries add an unexpected sweetness."
Peasant Salad
Wendy S. Ruopp, M.S., managing editor
If there's ever a question about a story from the past, our managing editor/human database Wendy is the go-to person to ask. Wendy's pick is this salad because "The mix of tender potatoes, bristly-curly frisée, crouton crunch and mellow-tangy dressing is so appealing."
Roasted Cranberry, Squash & Cauliflower Salad
Lisa Valente, M.S., R.D., senior digital editor, nutrition
This hearty salad would make the perfect dinner. Lisa chose this recipe because "it's jam-packed with so many delicious toppings (and so many of my favorite foods)." Although there are a few steps to put it together—roasting veggies, hard-boiling eggs—Lisa swears that the end result is well worth the extra effort.
Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Alex Loh, digital fellow
It might seem impossible to improve on the classic Cobb salad, but this recipe does it beautifully. "Although I was initially skeptical about combining strawberries and chicken, the sweet and savory combination won me over," says Alex. "Plus, everything is truly better with bacon."