29 Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your day off right with these fast and easy Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes. Perfect for busy mornings, these recipes can be made ahead of time for easy grab-and-go breakfasts like overnight oats and egg muffins or can be quickly whipped up in minutes like smoothies and fruit-topped toast. Healthy recipes like Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats and Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet and feature ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.