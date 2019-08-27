Easy 6-Ingredient Diabetes-Friendly Meals

Devon O'Brien August 27, 2019

For meals that are delicious, nutritious, and easy on the grocery list, turn to these diabetic dinner recipes. With just six ingredients or fewer, our low-carb recipes prove it's possible to make a healthy meal from a picked-over pantry.

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven--perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes

Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.

Mexican Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.

Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings

Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.

Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs

This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

This quick and healthy fish-and-veggies dinner is highlighted by an easy fresh citrus sauce.

Sweet Pepper-Green Onion Quesadillas

Whole-wheat tortillas get a light topping of cheese, sweet red pepper, and adobo sauce for a zesty quesadilla that's served warm. It's a quick delicious lunch that's so easy to make.

Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes

Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.

BBQ Ranch Wraps

Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go.

Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.

Ratatouille with Lentils

Add lentils to the traditional ratatouille recipe to make it a vegetarian main dish. And because it's made in the slow cooker, it's easy and convenient.

