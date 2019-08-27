Top Diabetes-Friendly Recipes for Summer

August 27, 2019
EatingWell's best diabetes-friendly recipes featuring seasonal produce of summer. Ingredients including fresh peaches, corn, tomatoes, peas, and raspberries shine in these easy recipes for breakfast, dinner, lunch, and dessert.
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Raspberry-Pineapple Fish Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This refreshing version of traditional fish tacos features a lively raspberry-pineapple salsa and a yogurt-lime cream sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color.

3 of 25

Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.

Advertisement

4 of 25

BLT Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This homemade pizza riffs on the classic BLT sandwich, with crisp bacon, thin roma tomatoes and fresh arugula on top of a whole-wheat pizza crust.

5 of 25

Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.

6 of 25

Raspberry-Lemon Chiffon Icebox Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can use a mix of berries as the topping for this classic summertime dessert-we like combining regular raspberries, golden raspberries, and blackberries. Look for golden raspberries at farmers' markets or farm stands at the height of summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.

8 of 25

Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.

9 of 25

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Cucumber-Peach Hibiscus Agua Fresca

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peaches and cucumbers lend their summery flavors to this hibiscus agua fresca, a traditional Mexican fruit drink that's perfect for hot days.

11 of 25

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.

12 of 25

Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Corncakes & Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These savory cornmeal pancakes are piped into a ring, allowing you to crack an egg in the center and fry up a hot breakfast all at once.

14 of 25

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.

15 of 25

Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.

17 of 25

Cauliflower-Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yep, there's cauliflower in this potato salad. It cuts down on the carbs and calories, and is a perfect match for our tangy horseradish dressing.

18 of 25

Raspberry Clafouti

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Clafouti [kla-FOO-tee] simply means a batter-and-fruit dessert, but who doesn't love a fancy French name? Here, we pair fresh raspberries with vanilla bean and almond extract for a simple yet elegant version.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.

20 of 25

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.

21 of 25

Sesame Sugar Snap Peas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-quick vegetable side dish comes together in no time. Fresh snap peas need only a few minutes in a hot skillet-just enough time to whip up a simple soy-ginger glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Mango Tiramisù

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy take on a classic Italian dessert is far from traditional, thanks to ripe mangoes, agave syrup, and a creamy yogurt filling.

23 of 25

Grilled Prosciutto Peaches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love these salty-sweet grilled peaches anytime the fruit is in season. Stuffed with goat cheese and honey, they work as a side, appetizer, or even dessert.

24 of 25

Fresh Sweet Corn Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love fresh summer corn when it's in season, but frozen corn makes a great year-round substitute in this quick and easy side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Classic Cherry Crisp

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Choose sweet or tart cherries for this fruit-forward dessert. Look for both in late summer, when cherries are at their peak.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next