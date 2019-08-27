Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Casserole and Skillet Recipes
Looking for a hearty and healthy breakfast? Try one of these diabetes-friendly breakfast casseroles, and you'll feel full and satisfied.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
Ranch Eggs
Your taste buds will get a wake-up call with this Mexican-style vegetarian casserole. Try it for a brunch or even for dinner.
Upside-Down Crab Quiche
Individual quiches with the richness of crab and eggs make a pretty breakfast or brunch entree.
Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata
This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal.
Creole Eggplant Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict is a popular choice for breakfast or brunch, but the traditional recipe is high in calories and fat. In this lighter version, we replace the English muffin, Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce with golden brown, breaded eggplant slices, a chunky Creole sauce and a yogurt-based sauce flavored with lime and mustard.
Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables
With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
Egg and Potato Casserole
Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
Knife-and-Fork Breakfast Burrito
This breakfast recipe, loaded with eggs, beans, salsa, and cheese, is hearty enough to serve for dinner.
Cheesy Mushroom Casserole
A Southern breakfast favorite, hominy grits form the base of this hearty egg casserole. Team it with a fresh-fruit compote and bran muffins for a terrific brunch.
Poblano Tofu Scramble
This Southwestern-style scramble is great for breakfast or a light supper. Don't skip the lime juice and tomatoes-they add a delightfully fresh note.
Shrimp-Artichoke Frittata
This seafood frittata is terrific for breakfast or brunch. It's made with fat-free milk and refrigerated egg product to keep the fat and cholesterol low.
Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas
Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair.
Tomato Broccoli Frittata
This simple frittata recipe combines tomatoes, broccoli and feta cheese. If you're not a fan of feta, you can easily replace the feta with Fontina, Parmesan or goat cheese.
Zucchini and Swiss Pie
This savory zucchini pie has a Parmesan cheese and hash brown potato crust. It's a delicious base for a vegetable-custard filling.
Asparagus and Potato Skillet
This satisfying meal of asparagus and potatoes is modeled after European bistro fare. It uses fresh ingredients and is prepared in one skillet.
Vegetable Frittata
For breakfast or brunch, serve this hearty vegetable and egg dish with fruit and a muffin. For dinner, team it with a tossed salad and crusty bread.
Stuffed French Toast
One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.
Super Simple Sausage Skillet
Hearty, yet healthy, describes this easy-to-fix dish that's reminiscent of restaurant-style breakfast specialties.