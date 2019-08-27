Delicious Diabetes-Friendly Chicken Casserole Recipes

Chicken casseroles are classic, comforting, and convenient. These tasty casserole recipes use lean chicken and fresh ingredients, making dinner healthful as well as flavorful.

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

To save time during busy weeknights, prepare this family-favorite, make-ahead chicken casserole recipe the day before serving. Before baking, spoon on the sour cream sauce, bake, then serve.

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Reduced-fat soup, semi-soft cheese and fat-free milk make this classic casserole recipe low in fat and calories.

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.

Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

In Minnesota, chicken, mushrooms and wild rice are often bound together in a casserole with cream of mushroom soup. We forgo the sodium-rich canned soup and make a light, creamy sauce that gets depth of flavor from dry sherry and Parmesan cheese. If you already have cooked chicken, use 4 cups and skip Step 2.

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.

