32 Recipes for Your Leftover Easter Eggs

Cobb salad meets pizza in this summery pizza salad recipe. The salad in this pizz'alad recipe, made with spinach, corn and blue cheese soaked in a bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette, is so yummy you may decide just to make it on its own once you've tried it. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag on this pizza, but a milder blue cheese is also nice and will let some of the other flavors shine through a little more. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.