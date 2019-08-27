Healthy Juice Recipes for a Juicer or a Blender
Several studies show that adding more produce to your diet can improve your well-being, yet most of us don't get enough. Our fruit and veggie-packed fruit juice and vegetable juice recipes are a delicious way to drink about a quarter of your daily recommended produce intake per glass.
Carrot-Orange Juice
In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, green apple and carrots to pack in vitamins A and C to support your immune system. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation in the recipe to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
Green Juice
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a vegetable juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the variation below to make this green juice in a blender.
Ginger-Beet Juice
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot and sweeten with an orange and apple for a morning or afternoon snack. No juicer? No problem. See the variation below the recipe to make this beet juice in the blender.
Tomato-Vegetable Juice
This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice in a blender.
Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice
This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the variation below the recipe to make this power juice in a blender.
Spinach-Apple Juice
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice in a blender.
Strawberry-Cucumber Juice
This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice has tons of fruits and vegetables– we include apples and carrots as well, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice in a blender.