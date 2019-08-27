Easy Recipes for a DIY Spa Day at Home
Cranberry-Coconut Salt Body Scrub
Whether you need a homemade gift idea or you're looking for more natural skincare products, this exfoliating body scrub is the perfect thing to whip up. The recipe comes from Lily Diamond, of the popular L.A.-based food and lifestyle blog Kale & Caramel. While the scrub is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
Strawberry, Basil & Lime Infused Water
Meet your daily hydration goals with a refreshing fruity spa water. Adding sliced fruit and torn herbs is a simple way to boost the flavor of still or sparkling water without adding calories. It's also a beautiful beverage option for showers or parties.
Healthy Detox Salad
Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
Deep Hand-Repair Salve with Coconut Oil
This homemade moisturizer is an all-purpose miracle worker--as excellent for damaged and dry hands as it is for repairing chapped lips and cracked skin. Rosemary and sage oils, steeped in nourishing coconut oil and cocoa butter, help to jump-start skin repair. While the salve is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
Vegan Smoothie Bowl
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
Honey-Avocado Face Mask
For this homemade face mask, a dreamy mix of hydrating avocado, skin-cleansing honey and toning apple-cider vinegar delivers perfect pH balance for all types of skin. While the face mask is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
Lemon, Cucumber & Mint Infused Water
Refresh and hydrate with this citrusy spa water. Adding fresh fruit, veggies and herbs to still or sparkling water is a great way to boost flavor without adding calories or sugar. Serve in a pitcher for a party or bottle individually for on-the-go hydration.
Watermelon Spa Smoothie
Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
Lavender Toning Face Mist
Steeped lavender buds create a calming aromatherapeutic water to soothe the skin. A touch of apple-cider vinegar leaves skin fresh and toned.
Flat-Belly Salad
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are throughly dried before packing them together.
Cucumber-Mint Sugar Body Scrub
Hydrating cucumber and cooling mint bring soothing and inflammation-quelling properties to this homemade DIY body exfoliator. The fine grains of sugar help shed dry skin, and skin-quenching coconut oil sweeps in to give a supple glow that lasts even after washing. While the scrub is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic
Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
Apple-Cider Vinegar Nourishing Hair Mask
In this homemade hair mask, apple-cider vinegar cleanses the scalp and removes excess oil, even as honey balances the skin and nourishes the hair shaft. A touch of olive oil restores any lost moisture.
Green Protein Smoothie
Lentils in a smoothie recipe? Yes! They're a healthy source of plant-based protein, adding 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Rose Oatmeal Milk Bath
Oats are nature's magic potion for reducing skin irritation, and can be used in scrubs, masks and poultices to calm redness, itching and rashes. In this homemade oatmeal bath, they're ground into a flour and combined with rose petals for a dose of lush floral comfort (plus anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties). While the oatmeal bath mixture is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.
Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea
Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.