Our Best Brunch Recipes
Parmesan Cloud Eggs
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes
Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
Vegan Pancakes
Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine
With fresh cherries and a creamy thyme-spiked ricotta spread, this easy tartine recipe is perfect for a healthy breakfast. Serve with a green salad for an easy lunch or light dinner.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Cauliflower & Kale Frittata
Inspired by traditional Spanish tortillas made with potatoes, this healthy frittata recipe swaps potatoes for low-carb cauliflower. Serve it along with kale (or your favorite greens) for brunch or an easy breakfast-for-dinner.
Chive & Goat Cheese Souffles
This light, airy individual cheese soufflé recipe is dramatically puffed when it comes out of the oven. Serve for a healthy brunch or lunch with a spring salad of watercress, baby arugula and tender greens tossed with lemon-chive vinaigrette.
Pineapple & Avocado Salad
This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino
If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
Asparagus Salad Topped with Poached Eggs
This asparagus salad topped with poached eggs is satisfying yet light, making it a nice option for lunch, brunch or even dinner with some crusty bread. Roasting brings out a toasty flavor in the asparagus. We like this salad with medium-set poached eggs so the yolks are still a little runny, but poach your eggs for the full 8 minutes if you prefer hard-set yolks.
French Toast with Pear-Cranberry Compote
This healthy French toast recipe is fragrant with vanilla and spiced with cardamom. Paired with a sweet-tart pear-cranberry sauce, it's a delicious way to use any bread that has gotten a little stale. Look for dried lemon peel (for the compote) in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or use lemon zest.
Huevos Rancheros Verdes
Huevos rancheros or “ranch eggs” is a classic Mexican dish that is great for a quick dinner. Traditionally, it's made with a red tomato-based sauce. Here we use tart and tangy green salsa instead. Serve with: brown rice and slices of avocado.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
Bistro Salad Crepes
Poached eggs and lightly dressed salad greens top these savory crepes. They're just the thing to make for a special brunch or luncheon.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)
This popular Israeli breakfast or brunch skillet recipe features eggs cooked on a bed of roasted tomato sauce. Serve with warm crusty bread and hot sauce.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
Baked Eggs in Prosciutto-Hash Brown Cups
Wow your brunch guests with this adorable muffin-tin recipe of baked eggs in a “nest” of prosciutto and hash browns. Make sure you really wring out as much liquid as you can from the potatoes before you bake them--it will prevent the cups from sticking in the muffin tin.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
Rhubarb Cardamom Crumble Muffins
Cardamom lends a fragrant flavor to these whole-wheat rhubarb muffins that are great for a healthy snack or grab-and-go breakfast. If using frozen rhubarb, measure it before thawing and drain excess liquid before using.
Apricot-Hazelnut Labneh
Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Here, we make it a touch sweet with honey, apricots and pomegranate seeds for a delicious dip. Serve with graham crackers, cinnamon-sugar pita chips or on toast.
Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
Unicorn Smoothie
Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
Banana Bread French Toast
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.