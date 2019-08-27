Diabetes-Friendly Cocktails and Mocktails

Whether the recipe starts with a wrap, pita or some slices of bread, these sandwiches pile on lots of delicious veggies for a fresh and satisfying bite. Paired with ingredients like hummus, eggs or tofu for a boost of protein, these vegetarian sandwiches will help you power through the day. Bring along recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich for a tasty work lunch or whip up a batch of Mushroom Sandwiches with Pickled Onion for an impressive dinner.