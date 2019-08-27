Breakfasts That Fight Fat

August 27, 2019

Healthy recipes for breakfast that fight fat and keep you fuller longer. Eating a meal made with "slow-release" carbohydrates, such as oatmeal or bran cereal, before you exercise can help you burn more fat, suggests research.Download a Free Quick Breakfast Cookbook!Watch Video

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

3 of 20

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Apple Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy oatmeal recipe, cook apples into your morning oatmeal and you'll start the day right with whole grains and a serving of fruit.

5 of 20

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

6 of 20

Maple Granola

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).

8 of 20

Chai Chia Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

9 of 20

EatingWell Waffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy waffles are made from a blend of whole-wheat and regular flour plus nonfat buttermilk and canola oil. Top with fresh berries or sliced peaches and yogurt for a satisfying start to any day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Creamy Wheat Berry Hot Cereal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This warming whole-grain hot cereal recipe pairs cooked wheat berries with rolled oats, fruit and nuts for a filling fiber-rich breakfast. Using a microwave makes preparation speedy, especially if you've thawed frozen cooked wheat berries overnight in the refrigerator.

11 of 20

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.

12 of 20

Banana-Bran Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.

14 of 20

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

15 of 20

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

17 of 20

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.

18 of 20

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get all the flavor of an "everything" bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

20 of 20

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next