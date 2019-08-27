26 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunch Recipes

These light lunches pack in a punch of satisfying protein to keep you full during the day. Everyone's protein needs look different, so these meals contain at least 15 grams per serving to get you on your way. Whether you're looking for a shrimp salad, a meaty burrito bowl or a vegetarian cup of noodles, these recipes have something for you. Recipes like our Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables and Green Goddess Salad with Chicken are delicious ways to shake up your midday routine.