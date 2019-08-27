Weeknight Spring Slow Cooker Recipes That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep

With the arrival of spring, the weather may be warming up, but don’t put your crock pot away just yet! You’ll want it to make these quick and easy slow-cooker recipes featuring seasonal ingredients, including peas, spinach, mushrooms, leafy greens, artichokes and fresh herbs. The best part? None of these light and fresh spring slow-cooker recipes requires more than 30 minutes of active time—so you can spend more time outside enjoying the longer spring days.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Herbed Chicken and Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken is slowly simmered in a mushroom and white wine sauce with herbs, then served on whole wheat pasta or brown rice for a soul-satisfying meal.

3 of 12

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.

5 of 12

Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with the flavors of the ubiquitous Vietnamese sauce nuoc cham in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come--ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.

6 of 12

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Selecting reduced-fat and reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup to use in this slow cooker recipe will help keep fat and sodium content down, but won't compromise flavor.

8 of 12

Beef-Vegetable Ragout

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe fits the bill for casual get-togethers, and it's prepared in only 30 minutes. Spoon the mixture over pasta and serve with crusty bread or corn bread and wedges of melon.

9 of 12

Asian-Garlic Chicken Thighs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken thighs are seasoned with Asian-style seasonings, then slow-cooked to tenderness and served with crisp sugar snap peas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Turkey and Pasta Primavera

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lean turkey and colorful, tasty vegetables star in this easy slow-cooked pasta dish.

11 of 12

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!

12 of 12

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next