Weeknight Spring Slow Cooker Recipes That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep

With the arrival of spring, the weather may be warming up, but don’t put your crock pot away just yet! You’ll want it to make these quick and easy slow-cooker recipes featuring seasonal ingredients, including peas, spinach, mushrooms, leafy greens, artichokes and fresh herbs. The best part? None of these light and fresh spring slow-cooker recipes requires more than 30 minutes of active time—so you can spend more time outside enjoying the longer spring days.