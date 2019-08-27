Seriously Delicious 3-Ingredient Breakfasts for Busy Mornings
Think you don't have time for breakfast? Think again! Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, these 3-ingredient breakfasts make busy mornings a breeze. From breakfast parfaits to creamy polenta, these recipes are perfect for a make-ahead or a quick morning meal.
Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Frozen waffles might not seem like much on their own, but filling them with a sweet and savory combo of jam and goat cheese takes them to a new level. Assemble and toast multiple sandwiches at once, then freeze them to heat-and-eat on demand. Look for high-protein frozen waffles to bump up the satiety factor.
Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers
Soft-boiled eggs with toast "soldiers" are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie
Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
Overnight Oatmeal
Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
Poached Eggs
There are lots of ways to poach an egg. We tried 'em all. This was the winning method.
Breakfast Parfait
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Creamy Polenta
This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.
Roasted Apple Butter
Making apple butter in the oven, rather than on the stovetop, produces a delectable spread with a distinctive caramelized flavor. This is a healthful alternative to commercial varieties, which usually contain added sugars.