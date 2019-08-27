Incredible Recipes You Can Make in a Mason Jar
Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal
In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.
Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup Mix
Making your own dry soup mix from beans and spices couldn't be easier. Layered in a jar, it makes a very pretty gift.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Giardiniera
A quartet of garden vegetables--cauliflower, carrots, green beans and spring onions--plays a starring role in this best-of-summer, farmers'-market pickle recipe. Bright-green Castelvetrano olives from Sicily have a sweet, almost nutty flavor. Look for them in well-stocked supermarkets with other olives.
Chocolate-Sweet Potato Parfait
This healthy chocolate mousse recipe gets its body from sweet potato rather than eggs. Both the mousse and the meringue cookies can be made ahead of time, so all you have to do is assemble the parfaits when you're ready for dessert.
Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette
This Asian carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or Asian stir-fry greens.
Quick Pickled Rhubarb
This wonderful quick fridge pickle recipe is a delicious addition to salads (try it with beets and spicy arugula) or served on a cheese or charcuterie plate. It's also especially delicious with smoked fish and pâtés.
Ginger Bean Chow-Chow
Chow-chow recipes vary regionally, but chow chow is generally a tangy, sweet and spicy relish made with coarsely chopped vegetables served either as a condiment (on a hot dog or sandwich, for instance) or drained and served as a vegetable side. This chow-chow recipe includes green beans, fennel, green tomato and bell pepper, but you could try it with other summer vegetables, such as corn or zucchini.
Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette
Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
Mexican Pickled Carrots
This Mexican-style pickled carrot recipe is great for topping tacos, tostadas and/or quesadillas or as a side to any South-of-the-border entrée. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.
Quick Chile Dilly Beans
Late in summer, glorious canned goods like dilly beans are up for judging at county fairs and are sold at every farmers' market. Some traditionalists would say that dilly beans are best after a month or so of marinating, but you can get that long-marinated taste in just one day with this quick technique. Any type of green bean can be turned into dilly beans, but super-thin, French-style beans stay tender and are less likely to be stringy or tough.
Honey-Tahini Dressing
Extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice are the backbone of this dressing, but it gets a unique toasty flavor from tahini.