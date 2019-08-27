Incredible Recipes You Can Make in a Mason Jar

We love mason jars, because they are multi-purpose and can be used for so many different things, are easy to clean and great to re-use. Shake up a healthy salad dressing, bring a jar of homemade cup of noodles to work, make your morning oatmeal in a jar the night before or even use your jars as a pretty serving vessel for chocolate mousse. Here are our some of our favorite ideas for recipes in a mason jar.