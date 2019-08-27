29 Low-Calorie Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Recipes
Enjoy one of these refreshing desserts on days when you want something light and sweet. This mix of fruity sorbets, smooth "nice cream" and simple frozen Greek yogurt will have something for every occasion. Whether it's a hot summer day or a cool autumn afternoon, recipes like our Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream and Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream are perfect treats.
Watermelon Sherbet
The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
Strawberry Nice Cream
This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt
It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
Sweet Corn Ice Cream
Everyone loves sweet corn and ice cream in the summer. Here's a recipe for sweet corn ice cream that combines the two! This rich corn ice cream recipe is amazing on its own or with fresh blueberries or warm blueberry pie.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Although most diabetic recipes call for fat-free milk, this tasty pleaser is an exception. It's important to use whole milk so the ice cream will have enough fat for a creamy texture.
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream
This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
Double-Berry Ice Cream
Frozen strawberries and raspberries team up in this 1-carb-choice sweet dessert for kids and diabetics.
Tri-Colored Sherbet
This easy recipe lets you serve a sophisticated trio of white chocolate, blackberry, and raspberry-rhubarb sherbets all at once. For the best flavor, use a premium white chocolate for the white chocolate sherbet.
Honeyed Greek Frozen Yogurt
It's easy to stop at a frozen yogurt shop to buy something sweet but when you make the treat yourself, you can ensure it fits right into your meal plan. This honey flavored frozen yogurt recipe uses fat-free Greek yogurt and makes 8 servings!
Strawberry Chocolate Sundae
A healthy alternative to a classic sundae, this dessert is made with frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. Dress up your favorite store-bought frozen yogurt for a sweet treat that's both special and entirely simple. Though this dessert barely needs a recipe, it's as great at a dinner party as it is on the couch watching Netflix on Wednesday.
Blackberry Frozen Yogurt with Toasted Almonds and Waffle Wedges
If you haven't tried making frozen yogurt at home, you'll want to experiment with this recipe! Fresh blackberries, honey and a little fresh mint are a powerful combination, and at serving time, this frozen treat is served with pieces of toasted multi-grain waffles and slivered almonds.
Chocolate Sherbet
Make this chocolate frozen dessert hours before serving. The mixture needs to freeze at least 8 hours.
Raspberry-Chocolate Almond Ice Cream
Owning an ice cream maker means you can create specialty ice cream flavors at home, for a fraction of what you'd pay at your local ice cream shop. This almond ice cream is a real treat, bursting with chunks of raspberries, slivered almonds, and dark chocolate pieces.
Minted Tangerine Sorbet
This refreshing sorbet dessert boasts a fruity tangerine taste with a touch of mint. It can also be served as a palate cleanser between courses at your next dinner party.
Honeydew-Mojito Sherbet
This may look like a frozen mojita, but it's a non-alcoholic, lime- and melon-flavored frozen dessert.
Golden Pineapple Sorbet
The low acid and high sugar content make the golden variety of pineapple perfect for freezing. This extraordinarily refreshing 97-calorie dessert is perfect for serving guests as a dessert or light snack.
Pomegranate Tea Sorbet
This unique dessert has just 62 calories per serving and may just become your new favorite treat. Its delicious flavor comes from pomegranate juice and herb tea.
Cherry Sorbet
Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Avocado Ice Cream
This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
Peach Frozen Yogurt
We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
Chocolate Malt Ice Cream
Malted-milk powder and powdered nonfat dry milk add most of the body to this unbelievably creamy but low-fat ice cream. Stir in 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips or crushed chocolate wafer cookies for a chocolate-lover's delight.
Roasted Peach Sundaes
This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
Chocolate-Earl Grey Sorbet
Earl Grey tea is flavored with the peel of bergamot, a small citrus fruit grown in Italy. Bergamot flesh is very acidic, but the peel is prized for its fragrant oil. The tea adds a hint of citrus and tannins to make this cool chocolate sorbet even more refreshing.
Pineapple-Coconut Sorbet
A touch of coconut milk--infused with fresh ginger for a subtle kick--complements sweet pineapple and creates a luxurious consistency in this sorbet.
Creamy Chocolate Gelato
This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
Berry Frozen Yogurt
Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.