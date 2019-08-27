10 Healthy Kimchi Recipes
Add kimchi to your next meal with these healthy recipes. The fermented vegetable dish—which can be made with cabbage or other vegetables—is a staple of Korean cuisine. Not only is it delicious, but it also boasts some pretty great health benefits. Kimchi may help lower your cholesterol and contains probiotics, which keep your gut healthy. Try kimchi in recipes like Turkey Burgers with Gochujang & Kimchi and Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice for a bold and spicy meal.
Turkey Burgers with Gochujang & Kimchi
Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Avocado Toast with Egg, Cheddar & Kimchi
In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.
Korean Steak & Mushroom Tacos with Kimchi
The spicy, pickled flavor and crunchy texture of kimchi, the Korean cousin to sauerkraut, is just right on these Korean steak-and-mushroom tacos. Serve with steamed brown rice and sautéed bok choy with chile-garlic sauce.
Quick Kimchi
This quick, spicy, tangy cabbage side dish stands in for the traditional salty Korean staple. Unlike fermented kimchi, this quick variation is best eaten shortly after preparing and does not keep its crunchy texture when stored. Enjoy it with grilled meats or chicken.
Quick Cucumber Kimchi
While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp
Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
Kimchi Deviled Eggs
For fun twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with Korean chile paste and kimchi. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Fresh Tomato & Plum Kimchi with Nori Sesame Salt
Most of this savory fruit-and-tomato salad recipe can be prepared in advance-just mix the tomatoes with the dressing right before serving. For the most stunning presentation, use a mix of colorful heirloom tomatoes.